George R. Brokaw Buys 1,000 Shares of CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) Stock

CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) Director George R. Brokaw purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $52.60 per share, with a total value of $52,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,285 shares in the company, valued at $698,791. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSEAMERICAN:CTO opened at $50.50 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.51. CTO Realty Growth, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.41 and a fifty-two week high of $56.90. The stock has a market cap of $300.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 4.25, a current ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.34. CTO Realty Growth had a return on equity of 37.94% and a net margin of 181.83%. As a group, analysts anticipate that CTO Realty Growth, Inc. will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 18th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.92%. CTO Realty Growth’s payout ratio is 17.39%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of CTO Realty Growth during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 440.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CTO Realty Growth during the first quarter valued at $62,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of CTO Realty Growth during the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Cove Street Capital LLC bought a new stake in CTO Realty Growth during the fourth quarter valued at about $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CTO shares. Compass Point reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CTO Realty Growth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

About CTO Realty Growth

CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a Florida-based publicly traded real estate company, which owns income properties comprised of approximately 2.4 million square feet in diversified markets in the United States and an approximately 23.5% interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc, a publicly traded net lease real estate investment trust (NYSE: PINE).

