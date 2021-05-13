Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $352.40

Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $352.40 and traded as high as $369.30. Genmab A/S shares last traded at $367.42, with a volume of 321 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $352.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $374.82. The stock has a market cap of $22.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 0.83.

Get Genmab A/S alerts:

Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $327.51 million for the quarter. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 34.38% and a net margin of 51.02%.

Genmab A/S, a biotechnology company, develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumumab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Arzerra for treating CLL.

Further Reading: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Receive News & Ratings for Genmab A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genmab A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.