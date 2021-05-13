Geneva Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Geneva Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 4.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 133,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,427 shares during the quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $12,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.4% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 7,306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 10,762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $922,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 50,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,342,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC grew its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 2,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortune Brands Home & Security alerts:

Shares of FBHS opened at $103.72 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.50 and a 12 month high of $114.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $101.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.26. The firm has a market cap of $14.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.55, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.66.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.32. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 22.37% and a net margin of 8.36%. Equities research analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is currently 28.89%.

FBHS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist raised their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $107.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays increased their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.50.

In other news, CFO Patrick D. Hallinan sold 18,250 shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.66, for a total value of $1,964,795.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Cheri M. Phyfer sold 3,348 shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total value of $299,980.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 34,828 shares of company stock worth $3,769,291. 1.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

Further Reading: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.