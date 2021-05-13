GenesisX (XGS) Trading 10.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days

GenesisX (CURRENCY:XGS) traded 11.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 12th. One GenesisX coin can now be purchased for about $0.0101 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges. GenesisX has a market capitalization of $112,787.94 and $4,381.00 worth of GenesisX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, GenesisX has traded up 10.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Solaris (XLR) traded up 55.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded 84.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0799 or 0.00000158 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. GenesisX’s total supply is 11,161,879 coins. GenesisX’s official website is genesisx.net . The Reddit community for GenesisX is /r/Genesisxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GenesisX’s official Twitter account is @GenesisX_XGS and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GenesisX is PoS cryptocurrency based on the Xevan algorithm. GenesisX features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GenesisX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GenesisX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GenesisX using one of the exchanges listed above.

