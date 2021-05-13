Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Genesis Energy operates crude oil common carrier pipelines and is an independent gatherer and marketer of crude oil in North America, with operations concentrated in Texas, Louisiana, Alabama, Florida, Mississippi and New Mexico. “

Genesis Energy stock opened at $9.53 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Genesis Energy has a one year low of $3.78 and a one year high of $12.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 2.81.

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.24). Genesis Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.38% and a negative net margin of 15.65%. The business had revenue of $521.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. Genesis Energy’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Genesis Energy will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. Genesis Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 166.67%.

In related news, VP Garland G. Gaspard purchased 4,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.42 per share, with a total value of $39,375.60. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,040. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. RR Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Genesis Energy by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. RR Advisors LLC now owns 5,750,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $53,705,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Genesis Energy in the first quarter valued at $261,000. Securian Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Genesis Energy in the first quarter valued at $630,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Genesis Energy by 34.0% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,280 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 22,665 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Genesis Energy by 64.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 26,121 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 10,230 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.24% of the company’s stock.

About Genesis Energy

Genesis Energy, L.P. operates in the midstream segment of the crude oil and natural gas industry. The company's Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations; and in the deepwater pipeline servicing in the southern Keathley Canyon area of the Gulf of Mexico.

