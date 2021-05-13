Genesco (NYSE:GCO) Stock Price Down 8.4%

Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO)’s stock price fell 8.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $49.75 and last traded at $49.80. 1,201 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 155,058 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.38.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GCO. Pivotal Research increased their price target on Genesco from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. TheStreet upgraded Genesco from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.25.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.74. The firm has a market cap of $725.67 million, a PE ratio of -6.16 and a beta of 2.14.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.82. Genesco had a negative return on equity of 2.50% and a negative net margin of 6.06%. The business had revenue of $636.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Genesco Inc. will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Marty G. Dickens sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,142,736. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Genesco during the fourth quarter valued at about $667,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Genesco by 7.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,472,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,455,000 after purchasing an additional 176,124 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new stake in Genesco during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,611,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Genesco by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 382,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,503,000 after purchasing an additional 105,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Genesco during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,045,000. 92.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genesco Company Profile (NYSE:GCO)

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

