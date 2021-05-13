Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) Announces Earnings Results

Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

GBIO traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $30.95. 287,597 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 611,826. Generation Bio has a 52-week low of $17.00 and a 52-week high of $55.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.55.

In other news, insider Matthew Stanton sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.97, for a total value of $367,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 208,654 shares in the company, valued at $7,296,630.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Venture Associates X. L. Atlas sold 39,864 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.51, for a total transaction of $1,136,522.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 313,249 shares of company stock worth $8,681,787.

GBIO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Generation Bio from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Generation Bio in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Generation Bio in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.60.

Generation Bio Company Profile

Generation Bio Co, a genetic medicines company, develops gene therapies for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company is developing a portfolio of programs for rare and prevalent diseases of the liver and retina. It also focuses on the diseases of skeletal muscle, central nervous system, and oncology.

