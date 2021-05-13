Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) Price Target Raised to $20.00

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) had its price objective lifted by Jefferies Financial Group from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Genco Shipping & Trading’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.79 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on GNK. B. Riley lifted their price target on Genco Shipping & Trading from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genco Shipping & Trading from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Fearnley Fonds upgraded Genco Shipping & Trading from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $9.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Noble Financial restated a buy rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Genco Shipping & Trading currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $34.84.

Shares of NYSE GNK traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.34. 15,274 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 964,939. Genco Shipping & Trading has a 52-week low of $4.30 and a 52-week high of $17.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $642.93 million, a PE ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.51.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The shipping company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. Genco Shipping & Trading had a negative return on equity of 2.43% and a negative net margin of 43.05%. Analysts predict that Genco Shipping & Trading will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This is a boost from Genco Shipping & Trading’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Genco Shipping & Trading’s payout ratio is presently -11.94%.

In related news, CEO John C. Wobensmith sold 14,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.67, for a total transaction of $151,129.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 369,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,942,319.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 3,981,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.59, for a total value of $42,161,723.43. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,149,035 shares of company stock worth $58,321,126. 1.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,614 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 69,832 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,839 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 14,529 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,266 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,205 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. 79.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Genco Shipping & Trading Company Profile

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company, through the ownership and operation of dry bulk carrier vessels, transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

