Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.72 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) will post $0.72 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Genco Shipping & Trading’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.84. Genco Shipping & Trading reported earnings per share of ($0.43) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 267.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Genco Shipping & Trading will report full year earnings of $2.18 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.78 to $2.47. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $2.88. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Genco Shipping & Trading.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The shipping company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. Genco Shipping & Trading had a negative net margin of 43.05% and a negative return on equity of 2.43%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Fearnley Fonds upgraded shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $9.00 to $152.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.84.

In other news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 3,981,277 shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.59, for a total transaction of $42,161,723.43. Also, major shareholder Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 250,000 shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total transaction of $4,127,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,149,035 shares of company stock valued at $58,321,126. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNK. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,614 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 95.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,214 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 4,002 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GNK traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $15.36. The company had a trading volume of 831,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 963,483. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Genco Shipping & Trading has a twelve month low of $4.30 and a twelve month high of $17.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $643.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 0.91.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This is an increase from Genco Shipping & Trading’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Genco Shipping & Trading’s payout ratio is -11.94%.

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company, through the ownership and operation of dry bulk carrier vessels, transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

