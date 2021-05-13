Geier Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Geier Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 0.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,037 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. Alibaba Group comprises about 1.9% of Geier Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Geier Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $2,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BABA. Norges Bank bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,713,083,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 18,989,262 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,419,371,000 after acquiring an additional 448,585 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,238,996 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,546,573,000 after purchasing an additional 3,043,637 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,945,829 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,245,613,000 after purchasing an additional 450,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,883,427 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,532,901,000 after acquiring an additional 35,878 shares in the last quarter. 40.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BABA shares. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $338.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and set a $407.00 price target (down from $421.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $305.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Alibaba Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $318.52.

NYSE BABA traded down $11.40 on Thursday, hitting $208.50. 1,019,127 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,878,313. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $229.95 and a 200 day moving average of $250.45. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $194.03 and a twelve month high of $319.32. The company has a market capitalization of $564.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

