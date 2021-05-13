Geier Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Geier Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 25,514 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 40,721,289 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $357,986,000 after purchasing an additional 925,484 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $346,847,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,399,476 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $223,261,000 after purchasing an additional 3,958,893 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,126,970 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $203,287,000 after purchasing an additional 151,736 shares during the period. Finally, Greenhaven Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 19,458,550 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $171,041,000 after purchasing an additional 296,640 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.81% of the company’s stock.

In other Ford Motor news, insider Hau N. Thai-Tang sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.87, for a total value of $1,158,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 727,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,364,868.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $14.00 price target on Ford Motor and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Benchmark increased their price target on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus raised Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.66.

Shares of F stock traded up $0.16 on Thursday, hitting $11.49. 1,176,255 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,802,180. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.86 billion, a PE ratio of -283.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.27. Ford Motor has a one year low of $4.52 and a one year high of $13.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.58.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.73. The company had revenue of $33.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.72 billion. Ford Motor had a positive return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ford Motor will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

