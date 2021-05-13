GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft’s (GEAGY) “Equal Weight” Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

GEAGY has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an underweight rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, March 5th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS GEAGY remained flat at $$40.59 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 2,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,678. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $33.21 and a 12-month high of $40.75. The firm has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.99 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

