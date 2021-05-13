GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) Given a €40.00 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

G1A has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €23.50 ($27.65) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €29.00 ($34.12) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €32.91 ($38.72).

Get GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

G1A opened at €35.80 ($42.12) on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €35.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €31.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.01, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.98. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of €20.74 ($24.40) and a one year high of €37.34 ($43.93).

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in five divisions, Separation and Flow Technologies, Liquid and Power Technologies, Food and Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Refrigeration Technologies.

See Also: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.