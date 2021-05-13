GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GDS Holdings Limited provides information technology service. It offers integrated solutions, consulting, service and training including data center hosting, IT management and operation outsourcing, business continuity management, disaster recovery and cloud computing services. The company operates primarily in Shanghai, Beijing, Shenzhen, Guangzhou and Chengdu. GDS Holdings Limited is headquartered in Shanghai, the People’s Republic of China. “

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on GDS from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $96.37.

GDS stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.21. 15,249 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,208,936. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.71. GDS has a fifty-two week low of $54.55 and a fifty-two week high of $116.76. The stock has a market cap of $13.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -135.75 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.09). GDS had a negative net margin of 9.66% and a negative return on equity of 4.34%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that GDS will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GDS. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in GDS during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of GDS in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of GDS by 597.3% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of GDS in the first quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of GDS by 45.9% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.97% of the company’s stock.

About GDS

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services to the cloud, internet and banking industries. The company serves cloud service providers, Internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications and IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations.

