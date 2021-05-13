GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI) Price Target Raised to C$65.00

GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI) had its price target boosted by National Bankshares from C$59.00 to C$65.00 in a report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on GDI. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$52.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$55.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a C$56.00 target price on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$61.00.

TSE GDI opened at C$52.02 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$54.51 and its 200-day moving average is C$46.30. GDI Integrated Facility Services has a 12-month low of C$28.00 and a 12-month high of C$59.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.12. The firm has a market cap of C$1.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.54.

GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.47 by C$0.26. The business had revenue of C$364.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$382.75 million. Equities analysts expect that GDI Integrated Facility Services will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

GDI Integrated Facility Services Company Profile

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc operates in the outsourced facility services industry. The company operates through Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, and Technical services segments. It offers janitorial services, such as cleaning floors, dusting desks and tables, vacuuming carpets, sanitizing kitchens and washrooms, watering plants, cleaning exterior and interior parking facilities, and removal of garbage, as well as other services, including stripping and waxing floors, carpet cleaning, heavy dust cleaning, and window cleaning.

