GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.01 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (TSE:GDI)

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (TSE:GDI) – Research analysts at Cormark lowered their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 10th. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick now expects that the company will earn $2.01 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.13. Cormark also issued estimates for GDI Integrated Facility Services’ FY2022 earnings at $2.04 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on GDI. Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$55.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services to C$65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$55.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. CIBC restated a “neutral” rating and set a C$56.00 price target on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services in a research report on Monday. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$59.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$61.00.

GDI Integrated Facility Services stock opened at C$52.02 on Wednesday. GDI Integrated Facility Services has a 1-year low of C$28.00 and a 1-year high of C$59.77. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$54.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$46.30.

GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.47 by C$0.26. The business had revenue of C$364.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$382.75 million.

About GDI Integrated Facility Services

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc operates in the outsourced facility services industry. The company operates through Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, and Technical services segments. It offers janitorial services, such as cleaning floors, dusting desks and tables, vacuuming carpets, sanitizing kitchens and washrooms, watering plants, cleaning exterior and interior parking facilities, and removal of garbage, as well as other services, including stripping and waxing floors, carpet cleaning, heavy dust cleaning, and window cleaning.

