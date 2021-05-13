GCP Student Living PLC (LON:DIGS) Announces GBX 0.25 Dividend

GCP Student Living PLC (LON:DIGS) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.25 ($0.00) per share on Friday, June 25th. This represents a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

GCP Student Living stock opened at GBX 160.61 ($2.10) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £730.81 million and a PE ratio of 7.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 163.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 147.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.42. GCP Student Living has a twelve month low of GBX 107.20 ($1.40) and a twelve month high of GBX 183.60 ($2.40).

About GCP Student Living

GCP Student Living plc was the first real estate investment trust in the UK to focus on student residential assets. The Company seeks to provide shareholders with attractive total returns in the longer term through the potential for modest capital appreciation and regular, sustainable, long-term dividends with RPI inflation-linked income characteristics.

