GCP Student Living PLC (LON:DIGS) Announces GBX 0.25 Dividend

GCP Student Living PLC (LON:DIGS) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.25 ($0.00) per share on Friday, June 25th. This represents a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
GCP Student Living stock opened at GBX 160.61 ($2.10) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £730.81 million and a PE ratio of 7.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 163.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 147.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.42. GCP Student Living has a twelve month low of GBX 107.20 ($1.40) and a twelve month high of GBX 183.60 ($2.40).
About GCP Student Living
