Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO) Trading Down 4.6% Following Insider Selling

Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO) fell 4.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $11.50 and last traded at $11.51. 2,477 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 684,973 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.07.

Specifically, VP Philip Pyle sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total transaction of $180,450.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 81,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $977,052.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Adam Dubas sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.19, for a total value of $121,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,097 shares in the company, valued at $244,982.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GATO shares. CIBC started coverage on Gatos Silver in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperformer” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Gatos Silver from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.85.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GATO. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gatos Silver during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Gatos Silver during the 4th quarter worth $74,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in shares of Gatos Silver during the 1st quarter worth $89,000. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Gatos Silver during the 1st quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gatos Silver during the 1st quarter worth $105,000. 10.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gatos Silver Company Profile (NYSE:GATO)

Gatos Silver, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It primarily explores for silver ores. The company also explores for zinc, lead, copper, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Cerro Los Gatos mine located at the Los Gatos District in Chihuahua state, Mexico.

