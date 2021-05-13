Gary C. Bhojwani Sells 55,167 Shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) Stock

CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) CEO Gary C. Bhojwani sold 55,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total value of $1,490,612.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 252,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,816,362.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE CNO traded up $0.92 on Thursday, hitting $27.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,210,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 923,328. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.64 and a 52-week high of $27.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.29.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 7.21%. CNO Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This is an increase from CNO Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 26.67%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on CNO Financial Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. B. Riley increased their price target on CNO Financial Group from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Piper Sandler cut CNO Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on CNO Financial Group from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.83.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNO. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in CNO Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in CNO Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. 98.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CNO Financial Group Company Profile

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

