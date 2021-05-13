Garnet L. Dawson Sells 25,000 Shares of Freegold Ventures Limited (TSE:FVL) Stock

Freegold Ventures Limited (TSE:FVL) Director Garnet L. Dawson sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.76, for a total value of C$18,975.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 128,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$97,152.

Garnet L. Dawson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Freegold Ventures alerts:

On Thursday, April 15th, Garnet L. Dawson sold 47,000 shares of Freegold Ventures stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.76, for a total value of C$35,720.00.

TSE FVL opened at C$0.75 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$249.85 million and a P/E ratio of -125.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.74 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.76. Freegold Ventures Limited has a one year low of C$0.33 and a one year high of C$1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 54.75 and a current ratio of 55.43.

Freegold Ventures Limited, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of precious and base metal properties in the United States and Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, silver, cobalt, and tungsten deposits. It holds interests in the Golden Summit property that consists of 50 patented and 94 unpatented federal claims, and 268 State of Alaska mining claims, which cover a total area of 14,630 acres; and Shorty Creek property comprises 328 State of Alaska mining claims covering an area of 31,478 acres located in Alaska, the United States.

Read More: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Freegold Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freegold Ventures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.