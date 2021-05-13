Galaxy Entertainment Group (OTCMKTS:GXYEF) Trading Down 3.5%

Galaxy Entertainment Group Limited (OTCMKTS:GXYEF)’s share price fell 3.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $8.19 and last traded at $8.19. 133 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 2,625 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.49.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Galaxy Entertainment Group from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th.

Get Galaxy Entertainment Group alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.28.

Galaxy Entertainment Group Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the gaming and entertainment, and construction materials businesses in Macau, Hong Kong, and Mainland China. The company operates casino games of chance or games of other forms; and provides hospitality and related services.

Recommended Story: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for Galaxy Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galaxy Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.