Gabelli Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Kirby (NYSE:KEX)

Kirby (NYSE:KEX)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Gabelli in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Kirby from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. G.Research cut shares of Kirby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.25.

Get Kirby alerts:

NYSE KEX opened at $65.95 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.42. Kirby has a 12-month low of $35.10 and a 12-month high of $70.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.43.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The shipping company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $496.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.03 million. Kirby had a negative net margin of 8.27% and a positive return on equity of 3.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Kirby will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

In other Kirby news, VP Scott P. Miller sold 607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.02, for a total transaction of $40,074.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Monte J. Miller sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.84, for a total transaction of $101,760.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,337,940.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,283 shares of company stock valued at $902,478 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in Kirby during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,218,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Kirby during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,599,000. Primecap Management Co. CA bought a new position in Kirby during the 4th quarter valued at about $23,458,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kirby during the 4th quarter valued at about $20,559,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Kirby by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,780,005 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $348,419,000 after purchasing an additional 376,614 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

About Kirby

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

Featured Article: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for Kirby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.