G4S (LON:GFS) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $244.41

G4S plc (LON:GFS)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 244.41 ($3.19) and traded as high as GBX 246 ($3.21). G4S shares last traded at GBX 244.80 ($3.20), with a volume of 438,258 shares traded.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 235 ($3.07) price target on shares of G4S in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 187 ($2.44).

The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 244.74 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 244.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 543.28, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 222.55.

In other G4S news, insider Tim Weller sold 630,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 245 ($3.20), for a total transaction of £1,545,812.80 ($2,019,614.32).

G4S Company Profile (LON:GFS)

G4S plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides security and related services in Africa, the Americas, Asia, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers software tools, including evidence based risk assessment, incident management, and travel advisory systems, such as RISK360; and proprietary security systems comprising symmetry connect access control and visitor management systems.

