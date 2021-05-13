FY2025 EPS Estimates for Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) Lifted by Analyst

Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2025 earnings estimates for Heron Therapeutics in a research report issued on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Amin now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $1.42 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.24.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $20.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.00 million. Heron Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 65.06% and a negative net margin of 216.18%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.65) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.40.

HRTX stock opened at $17.41 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -7.05 and a beta of 1.52. Heron Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $12.52 and a 1 year high of $22.40.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HRTX. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in Heron Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 233.3% during the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Heron Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 160.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. 99.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Kimberly Manhard sold 1,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total transaction of $27,002.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,858.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 2,079 shares of company stock worth $36,560 over the last 90 days. 12.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Heron Therapeutics Company Profile

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer, a drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

