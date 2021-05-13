FY2022 EPS Estimates for KP Tissue Inc. (TSE:KPT) Reduced by National Bank Financial

KP Tissue Inc. (TSE:KPT) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of KP Tissue in a research note issued on Sunday, May 9th. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.77 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.81. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on KP Tissue from C$12.00 to C$10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank dropped their price target on KP Tissue from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Monday. National Bankshares lifted their price target on KP Tissue from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on KP Tissue from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$11.42.

Shares of KPT stock opened at C$10.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$98.69 million and a P/E ratio of -50.35. KP Tissue has a fifty-two week low of C$10.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$10.47 and its 200-day moving average price is C$10.92.

KP Tissue (TSE:KPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported C($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C($0.62). The firm had revenue of C$384.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$350.45 million.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. KP Tissue’s payout ratio is -358.21%.

About KP Tissue

KP Tissue Inc, through its interest in Kruger Products L.P., produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in North America. The company operates through two segments, Consumer and Away-From-Home. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, and napkins. The company markets its products under the Cashmere, Purex, SpongeTowels, Scotties, White Swan, White Cloud, Chalet, Embassy, and Metro brand names, as well as under private labels.

