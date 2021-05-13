FY2021 EPS Estimates for Flagshp Cmty Re (TSE:MHC) Lifted by Desjardins

Flagshp Cmty Re (TSE:MHC) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Flagshp Cmty Re in a report issued on Tuesday, May 11th. Desjardins analyst K. Stanley now forecasts that the company will earn $1.24 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.20. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Flagshp Cmty Re’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.32 EPS.

