FY2021 EPS Estimates for Enbridge Inc. Raised by Raymond James (NYSE:ENB)

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) – Raymond James increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Enbridge in a research report issued on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James analyst C. Cox now forecasts that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of $2.20 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.18.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $7.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.04 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 5.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Enbridge from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Enbridge from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Enbridge has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.40.

Shares of ENB stock traded down $1.29 on Thursday, reaching $38.54. 72,685 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,638,104. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.60 and a 200-day moving average of $34.14. Enbridge has a one year low of $26.97 and a one year high of $40.42. The company has a market cap of $78.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.48, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 68.6% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 713 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Enbridge during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Enbridge during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.6778 per share. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 130.50%.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

