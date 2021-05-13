FY2021 Earnings Forecast for SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) Issued By Piper Sandler

SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of SelectQuote in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Garro now anticipates that the company will earn $0.82 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.88. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for SelectQuote’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.23 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.74 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of SelectQuote from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of SelectQuote from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of SelectQuote from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of SelectQuote from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of SelectQuote from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.75.

Shares of NYSE:SLQT opened at $21.79 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 19.76, a current ratio of 19.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. SelectQuote has a fifty-two week low of $15.76 and a fifty-two week high of $33.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.24. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion and a PE ratio of -136.88.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $266.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.30 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SLQT. Brookside Equity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SelectQuote during the 4th quarter worth $466,544,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of SelectQuote by 142.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,457,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,574,000 after purchasing an additional 4,964,413 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA increased its stake in shares of SelectQuote by 806.7% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 4,741,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,934,000 after purchasing an additional 4,218,933 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of SelectQuote by 4,110.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,900,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,929,000 after purchasing an additional 3,807,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of SelectQuote by 4,826.4% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,901,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863,289 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Sq Co-Investors Llc sold 513,530 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.47, for a total transaction of $13,593,139.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,889,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,009,373.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ryan Souan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $928,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 899,885 shares of company stock valued at $25,208,542. Insiders own 10.28% of the company’s stock.

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

