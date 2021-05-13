Fusion Trading Down 23.1% Over Last Week (FSN)

Fusion (CURRENCY:FSN) traded 12.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 12th. Fusion has a total market cap of $98.16 million and approximately $8.26 million worth of Fusion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fusion coin can currently be bought for $1.44 or 0.00002875 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Fusion has traded 23.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49,043.08 or 0.97812453 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00004837 BTC.

Super Bitcoin (SBTC) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00004210 BTC.

About Fusion

Fusion (CRYPTO:FSN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 31st, 2018. Fusion’s total supply is 68,081,960 coins. The Reddit community for Fusion is /r/FusionFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fusion’s official message board is medium.com/@fusionprotocol . Fusion’s official website is fusion.org . Fusion’s official Twitter account is @FusionFSN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fusion is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. The FSN token is an essential component of all the tools available in the Fusion ecosystem. FSN tokens enable access to the entire suite of features and financial transactions on the network. The Fusion MainNet went live on June 2019, in the short/medium term Fusion tokens will exist in various states to maximize access to liquidity and to provide flexibility for token holders. Token holders can seamlessly swap between native MainNet FSN, ERC20 FSN and later BEP2 FSN using Fusion’s Token Swap mechanism and Asset Gateway. Importantly, the total supply of FSN tokens will remain constant. FSN explorer “

Buying and Selling Fusion

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fusion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fusion using one of the exchanges listed above.

