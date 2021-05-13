Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.64) Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NASDAQ:FUSN)

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN) – Equities researchers at Wedbush issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 11th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.64) per share for the quarter. Wedbush also issued estimates for Fusion Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.71) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.78) EPS.

Get Fusion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.14).

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on FUSN. Zacks Investment Research raised Fusion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Fusion Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fusion Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.25.

FUSN stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.59. 1,017 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,383. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.34 and its 200 day moving average is $11.49. Fusion Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $8.09 and a twelve month high of $19.00.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUSN. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $588,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 179,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after acquiring an additional 27,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 525,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,169,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. 61.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines. The company has developed Targeted Alpha Therapies platform together with its proprietary Fast-Clear linker technology to enable us to connect alpha particle emitting isotopes to antibodies and other targeting molecules in order to selectively deliver the alpha particle payloads to tumors.

Recommended Story: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Fusion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fusion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.