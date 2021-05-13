Fuse Network (FUSE) Reaches Market Capitalization of $10.62 Million

Fuse Network (CURRENCY:FUSE) traded down 9.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 12th. Fuse Network has a market capitalization of $10.62 million and $1.14 million worth of Fuse Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Fuse Network has traded 21.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Fuse Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000394 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002041 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002670 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.40 or 0.00072227 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 31% against the dollar and now trades at $254.43 or 0.00519184 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 28% lower against the dollar and now trades at $102.78 or 0.00209735 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 43.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00004076 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $602.86 or 0.01230167 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.51 or 0.00035730 BTC.

About Fuse Network

Fuse Network’s launch date was September 3rd, 2019. Fuse Network’s total supply is 314,655,931 coins and its circulating supply is 55,045,523 coins. Fuse Network’s official Twitter account is @Fuse_network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Fuse Network is tailor-made for local communities and used to power day-to-day mobile payments for any person with a phone.It’s designed to be a very low-cost alternative to traditional cash or cashless payments. It lowers the barriers of entry for entrepreneurs to launch wallets, payments services, loyalty programs, and any other systems that were previously powered by paper. Moving money on Fuse costs a fixed fee of up to US Dollar 1 cent (max $0.01) per transaction. The network is designed to have an easy to use and understandable model that is ready for mainstream adoption and far more effective than existing alternatives. “

Buying and Selling Fuse Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fuse Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fuse Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fuse Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

