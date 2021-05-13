Furucombo Price Tops $1.64 (COMBO)

Furucombo (CURRENCY:COMBO) traded down 10.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 12th. One Furucombo coin can currently be purchased for about $1.64 or 0.00003263 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Furucombo has a total market capitalization of $7.47 million and approximately $2.02 million worth of Furucombo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Furucombo has traded down 11.3% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001984 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002663 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $307.95 or 0.00611126 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.05 or 0.00073525 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $124.67 or 0.00247402 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 31.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00004015 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $628.65 or 0.01247570 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.20 or 0.00036125 BTC.

Furucombo Coin Profile

Furucombo’s launch date was December 29th, 2020. Furucombo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,542,188 coins. Furucombo’s official Twitter account is @furucombo

According to CryptoCompare, “Furucombo is a tool built for end-users to optimize their DeFi strategy simply by drag and drop. It visualizes complex DeFi protocols into cubes. Users setup inputs/outputs and the order of the cubes (a “combo”), then Furucombo bundles all the cubes into one transaction and sends out. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Furucombo directly using U.S. dollars.

