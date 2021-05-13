FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Shares Sold by Foresight Wealth Management LLC

Foresight Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 376,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,385 shares during the period. FS KKR Capital accounts for about 1.9% of Foresight Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Foresight Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $7,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in FS KKR Capital by 69.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in FS KKR Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in FS KKR Capital by 66.6% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,437 shares in the last quarter. 29.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FSK traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $20.86. The stock had a trading volume of 14,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 537,401. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.47 and a 200 day moving average of $18.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 1 year low of $11.92 and a 1 year high of $21.80.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. FS KKR Capital had a positive return on equity of 11.18% and a negative net margin of 86.86%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.51%. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

FSK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Compass Point upgraded FS KKR Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Hovde Group initiated coverage on FS KKR Capital in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.38.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments. It also seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien secured loans and, to a lesser extent, subordinated loans, or mezzanine loans.

