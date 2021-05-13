Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $2,970.40

Frontier Developments plc (LON:FDEV) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,970.40 ($38.81) and traded as low as GBX 2,715 ($35.47). Frontier Developments shares last traded at GBX 2,730 ($35.67), with a volume of 23,981 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of £1.07 billion and a PE ratio of 60.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,970.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,859.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.77, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 3.28.

In other news, insider Jonathan (Jonny) Francis Watts sold 21,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,416 ($31.57), for a total value of £525,673.28 ($686,795.51).

Frontier Developments plc develops and publishes video games for personal computers and videogame consoles in the United Kingdom. It develops games across various platforms using its cross platform technology. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

