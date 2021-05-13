frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) Shares Sold by Geneva Capital Management LLC

Geneva Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 404,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,055 shares during the quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.47% of frontdoor worth $21,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of frontdoor by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,286,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,626,000 after acquiring an additional 99,633 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in frontdoor by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,774,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,536,000 after purchasing an additional 261,953 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in frontdoor by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,317,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,551,000 after purchasing an additional 340,627 shares during the period. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT lifted its holdings in frontdoor by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 2,644,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,778,000 after purchasing an additional 595,598 shares during the period. Finally, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in frontdoor in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,918,000.

FTDR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of frontdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Truist boosted their price objective on frontdoor from $54.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on frontdoor from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on frontdoor from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on frontdoor from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.22.

Shares of frontdoor stock opened at $51.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.08, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.93. frontdoor, inc. has a 12-month low of $38.46 and a 12-month high of $58.94.

frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $329.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.72 million. frontdoor had a negative return on equity of 104.88% and a net margin of 8.96%. frontdoor’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. Analysts expect that frontdoor, inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

frontdoor, inc. provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and central heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

