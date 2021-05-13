Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Earns Neutral Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other research firms also recently issued reports on FMS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.00.
Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA stock opened at $39.26 on Monday. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of $33.84 and a 12-month high of $46.55. The company has a market capitalization of $22.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.35.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FMS. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,508,000 after buying an additional 9,624 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 142.9% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 11,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 55,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 33,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. boosted its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 14,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 1.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA
Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.
