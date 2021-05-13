Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Earns Neutral Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on FMS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.00.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA stock opened at $39.26 on Monday. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of $33.84 and a 12-month high of $46.55. The company has a market capitalization of $22.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.35.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 10.62%. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. Analysts forecast that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FMS. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,508,000 after buying an additional 9,624 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 142.9% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 11,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 55,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 33,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. boosted its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 14,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 1.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

