Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) Given New C$11.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) had its price target lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on FRU. Raymond James upped their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$6.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$8.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on Freehold Royalties to C$9.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Freehold Royalties currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$10.16.

Freehold Royalties stock opened at C$8.93 on Wednesday. Freehold Royalties has a 12 month low of C$3.19 and a 12 month high of C$9.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.17 billion and a PE ratio of -74.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.39, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$7.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$6.19.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Freehold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -247.92%.

Freehold Royalties Company Profile

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.7 million gross acres of land from northeastern British Columbia to southern Ontario. It has interests in approximately 11,000 producing wells and receives royalty from 300 industry operators.

