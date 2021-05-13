Franklin H. Farris, Jr. Acquires 500 Shares of Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) Stock

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) Director Franklin H. Farris, Jr. acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.28 per share, with a total value of $22,140.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,150 shares in the company, valued at $95,202. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of CTBI stock opened at $43.26 on Thursday. Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.45 and a 52-week high of $47.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $771.37 million, a P/E ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.67.

Get Community Trust Bancorp alerts:

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.33. Community Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 25.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Community Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.31%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Community Trust Bancorp by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 23,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 4,993 shares during the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Community Trust Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $232,000. Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in Community Trust Bancorp by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 4,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Community Trust Bancorp by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Professional Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Community Trust Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CTBI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Community Trust Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Community Trust Bancorp in a research note on Monday, January 25th.

About Community Trust Bancorp

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, checking accounts, savings accounts and savings certificates, individual retirement accounts and Keogh plans, and money market accounts.

See Also: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for Community Trust Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Trust Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.