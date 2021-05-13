Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) and Realty Income (NYSE:O) Head-To-Head Analysis

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) and Realty Income (NYSE:O) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

Four Corners Property Trust has a beta of 0.84, meaning that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Realty Income has a beta of 0.64, meaning that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Four Corners Property Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.27 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.9%. Realty Income pays an annual dividend of $2.82 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. Four Corners Property Trust pays out 91.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Realty Income pays out 84.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Four Corners Property Trust has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Realty Income has increased its dividend for 27 consecutive years.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Four Corners Property Trust and Realty Income’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Four Corners Property Trust $160.23 million 12.25 $72.62 million $1.39 18.53 Realty Income $1.49 billion 16.21 $436.48 million $3.32 19.50

Realty Income has higher revenue and earnings than Four Corners Property Trust. Four Corners Property Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Realty Income, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Four Corners Property Trust and Realty Income’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Four Corners Property Trust 45.45% 10.54% 4.99% Realty Income 24.94% 3.96% 2.13%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Four Corners Property Trust and Realty Income, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Four Corners Property Trust 0 0 1 1 3.50 Realty Income 0 5 7 1 2.69

Four Corners Property Trust presently has a consensus price target of $31.50, suggesting a potential upside of 22.28%. Realty Income has a consensus price target of $69.78, suggesting a potential upside of 7.78%. Given Four Corners Property Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Four Corners Property Trust is more favorable than Realty Income.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

89.7% of Four Corners Property Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.1% of Realty Income shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Four Corners Property Trust shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Realty Income shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Four Corners Property Trust beats Realty Income on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Four Corners Property Trust Company Profile

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients. To date, the company has declared 608 consecutive common stock monthly dividends throughout its 52-year operating history and increased the dividend 109 times since Realty Income's public listing in 1994 (NYSE: O). The company is a member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. Additional information about the company can be obtained from the corporate website at www.realtyincome.com.

