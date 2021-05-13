Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) Receives “Neutral” Rating from UBS Group

Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at UBS Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Commerzbank upgraded shares of Fortum Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Nordea Equity Research cut shares of Fortum Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Oddo Bhf cut shares of Fortum Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

FOJCY stock opened at $5.52 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.92. Fortum Oyj has a 52-week low of $3.24 and a 52-week high of $5.64.

Fortum Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and sale of electricity and heat in the Nordic countries, Germany, the United Kingdom, Russia, the Netherlands, the Baltic Rim area, and internationally. The company's Generation segment generates power through nuclear, hydro, wind, and thermal resources; and provides power portfolio optimization, trading, and industrial intelligence, as well as nuclear services.

