Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Shares Sold by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp cut its stake in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,761 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,408 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Fortive were worth $3,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Fortive by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 13,600,890 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $963,215,000 after acquiring an additional 3,349,167 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Fortive during the 4th quarter valued at $191,607,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 7,873.6% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,282,192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $161,625,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253,570 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in shares of Fortive by 266.2% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,550,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $180,638,000 after buying an additional 1,854,190 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fortive by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,602,579 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $821,695,000 after buying an additional 1,839,952 shares in the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Fortive news, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 14,322 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.16, for a total value of $961,865.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.54, for a total transaction of $36,597.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at $859,364.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,447,173 shares of company stock valued at $104,586,498. 12.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on FTV. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Fortive from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Fortive from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Fortive from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Fortive from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.21.

NYSE:FTV opened at $68.38 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $71.88 and its 200-day moving average is $69.55. The firm has a market cap of $23.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.69, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.14. Fortive Co. has a 12 month low of $52.46 and a 12 month high of $82.12.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. Fortive had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 16.30%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. Research analysts predict that Fortive Co. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Fortive’s payout ratio is presently 8.05%.

Fortive Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

