Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Director Steven M. Rales Sells 1,368,180 Shares of Stock

Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Director Steven M. Rales sold 1,368,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.45, for a total transaction of $99,124,641.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,250,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,467,716.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

FTV stock opened at $68.38 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.88 and a 200-day moving average of $69.55. Fortive Co. has a 12 month low of $52.46 and a 12 month high of $82.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. Fortive had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 16.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Fortive Co. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is 8.05%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FTV. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Fortive from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Fortive from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Fortive from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Fortive from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.21.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortive in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fortive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 182.5% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 387 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortive by 418.3% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortive during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 84.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

