ForthRight Wealth Management LLC Purchases 182 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

ForthRight Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 0.6% of ForthRight Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth $22,236,319,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 358,551,697 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $47,576,225,000 after buying an additional 11,852,200 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of Apple by 9,693.5% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,778,120 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 7,698,699 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Apple by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 130,352,438 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $17,296,465,000 after buying an additional 5,738,590 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 117,390,371 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $15,576,528,000 after acquiring an additional 5,293,575 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total value of $16,079,572.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,119,460.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total value of $2,257,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 333,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,228,243.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 290,155 shares of company stock worth $37,610,735. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AAPL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Cascend Securities boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Apple from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Apple from $133.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.57.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $122.77 on Thursday. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.05 and a 1 year high of $145.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $129.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $2.05 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The business had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.83%.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

