Foresight Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Foresight Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29 shares during the quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $568,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in MercadoLibre by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in MercadoLibre by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,432,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda grew its stake in MercadoLibre by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 8,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 21,274.5% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 10,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,789,000 after buying an additional 9,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GVO Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the first quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

Shares of MercadoLibre stock traded down $23.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1,279.03. 20,891 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 559,438. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,528.22 and a 200 day moving average of $1,600.03. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $746.01 and a fifty-two week high of $2,020.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.76 billion, a PE ratio of -8,140.05 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.95). MercadoLibre had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a negative return on equity of 0.22%. On average, equities research analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MELI. HSBC upped their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,530.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Bradesco Corretora downgraded MercadoLibre from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2,000.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,300.00 to $2,150.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,756.61.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money via their websites and mobile apps.

Featured Article: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI).

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.