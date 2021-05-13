Foresight Wealth Management LLC Boosts Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Foresight Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 44.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,648 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Foresight Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GYL Financial Synergies LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the first quarter worth $209,000. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the first quarter worth $241,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Broadcom by 38.1% in the first quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,345 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Broadcom by 14.6% in the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,851 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Broadcom by 9.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 484,226 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $224,516,000 after purchasing an additional 41,660 shares during the period. 80.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AVGO stock traded up $6.42 during trading on Thursday, reaching $428.80. The stock had a trading volume of 40,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,136,119. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $254.75 and a 52 week high of $495.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $467.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $440.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $175.08 billion, a PE ratio of 67.15, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.56 by $0.05. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.23% and a net margin of 12.39%. The company had revenue of $6.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.25 earnings per share. Broadcom’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were issued a $3.60 dividend. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 78.05%.

AVGO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Broadcom from $521.00 to $538.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Cowen boosted their target price on Broadcom from $415.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on Broadcom from $480.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Broadcom from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Broadcom from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $469.15.

In other Broadcom news, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 16,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.61, for a total value of $8,053,570.47. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.42, for a total value of $256,742.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,997 shares of company stock worth $13,240,028. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

