Foresight Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 11,300 Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO)

Foresight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Gatos Silver during the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Gatos Silver in the fourth quarter worth $1,629,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gatos Silver in the fourth quarter worth $201,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Gatos Silver in the fourth quarter worth $760,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Gatos Silver in the fourth quarter worth $2,280,000. Institutional investors own 10.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Gatos Silver alerts:

GATO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. CIBC initiated coverage on Gatos Silver in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperformer” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Gatos Silver from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday.

GATO traded down $0.41 on Thursday, hitting $11.66. 8,246 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 684,973. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.85. Gatos Silver, Inc. has a one year low of $5.78 and a one year high of $24.00.

In other Gatos Silver news, insider Adam Dubas sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.19, for a total transaction of $121,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $244,982.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Philip Pyle sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total value of $180,450.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 81,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $977,052.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Gatos Silver Company Profile

Gatos Silver, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It primarily explores for silver ores. The company also explores for zinc, lead, copper, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Cerro Los Gatos mine located at the Los Gatos District in Chihuahua state, Mexico.

Recommended Story: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GATO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO).

Receive News & Ratings for Gatos Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gatos Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.