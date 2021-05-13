Foresight Wealth Management LLC Acquires 14,225 Shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Foresight Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) by 40.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,348 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,225 shares during the quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,778 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,971 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Lumen Technologies by 2.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 49,340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 12,340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 47,892 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 1,482 shares during the period. 78.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:LUMN traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $14.18. 103,087 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,540,878. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.67 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.08. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.51 and a 12-month high of $16.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.63.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. Lumen Technologies had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 6.05%. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.76%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LUMN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of Lumen Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered Lumen Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Lumen Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lumen Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.03.

In related news, Director Virginia Boulet sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total transaction of $92,430.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,088,242.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated services and solutions under CenturyLink name to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

