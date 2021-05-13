FMC (NYSE:FMC) Price Target Increased to $136.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

FMC (NYSE:FMC) had its target price raised by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $133.00 to $136.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target suggests a potential upside of 18.31% from the stock’s previous close. KeyCorp also issued estimates for FMC’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.09 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.18 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.37 EPS.

FMC has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on FMC from $141.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup lowered FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on FMC from $145.00 to $136.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. FMC presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.31.

Get FMC alerts:

FMC stock opened at $114.95 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $114.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.56. FMC has a fifty-two week low of $85.58 and a fifty-two week high of $123.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $14.81 billion, a PE ratio of 30.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.00.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. FMC had a return on equity of 30.81% and a net margin of 10.64%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that FMC will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total transaction of $405,880.00. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FMC. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in FMC during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of FMC during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Twin Tree Management LP lifted its holdings in FMC by 100.1% during the 4th quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 389,266 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in shares of FMC during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in FMC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Featured Article: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.