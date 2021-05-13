FMC (NYSE:FMC) Price Target Increased to $133.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

FMC (NYSE:FMC) had its price target hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $131.00 to $133.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.72% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of FMC from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on FMC from $141.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of FMC from $145.00 to $136.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $126.00 price objective on shares of FMC in a report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.92.

FMC stock traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $115.93. 853 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 912,365. The stock has a market cap of $14.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.25, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $114.62 and its 200 day moving average is $112.56. FMC has a 52-week low of $85.58 and a 52-week high of $123.66.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. FMC had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 30.81%. As a group, research analysts expect that FMC will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other FMC news, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total transaction of $405,880.00. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of FMC by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,074,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,114,294,000 after buying an additional 452,341 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of FMC by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,197,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $575,003,000 after purchasing an additional 218,461 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of FMC by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,852,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $315,518,000 after buying an additional 11,433 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FMC by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,146,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $236,715,000 after purchasing an additional 50,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in FMC by 5.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,099,956 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $232,276,000 after buying an additional 100,837 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

