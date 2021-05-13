FluoroPharma Medical (OTCMKTS:FPMI) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.01

FluoroPharma Medical, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FPMI)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.01 and traded as low as $0.01. FluoroPharma Medical shares last traded at $0.01, with a volume of 20,000 shares.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.01 and its 200-day moving average is $0.01.

About FluoroPharma Medical (OTCMKTS:FPMI)

FluoroPharma Medical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of molecular imaging pharmaceuticals with initial applications in the area of cardiology in the United States. Its product candidates include BFPET, an imaging agent that has completed a Phase I clinical trial in stress-testing for patients with presumptive or proven coronary artery disease (CAD); and CardioPET, a molecular imaging agent, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial to assess myocardial blood flow and metabolism in patients with CAD.

